Benefit concert to support fallen Oklahoma officer’s family scheduled in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A concert to remember a fallen Oklahoma officer is set for this weekend in Shawnee.

Last month, Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was shot several times following a foot pursuit with 36-year-old Byron Shepard.

Sadly, Terney died from his injuries the next morning.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon described Terney as one of the most liked officers on the force, despite only being a rookie.

Terney was just 22-years-old and was in his first year with the Tecumseh Police Department.

Those who knew him say he wanted to become a K9 officer and was also a volunteer firefighter.

“This has probably been one of the toughest weeks of our lives here at the Tecumseh Police Department. Been an officer here for about 21 years, and this is the first time in my history to ever have to bury one of my brothers,” Assistant Chief J.R. Kidney said.

Now, a local saloon his hosting a benefit concert to help his family.

The Brickhouse Saloon says it will host a benefit concert on Sunday, April 9 for Terney’s family.

The ‘Fallen Hero Benefit Concert’ will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is set at $10 per person, and you must be 21 or older to enter.

Organizers say there will also be a silent auction and raffle with all proceeds going to Terney’s family.

Monetary donations may also be made at BancFirst to ‘The Justin Terney Memorial Fund.’