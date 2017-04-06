Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dies at 90

Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, has died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.
He was 90 years old.
Rickles was in multiple movies and TV shows, however he mainly performed in nightclubs into his late 80s, according to Variety.
One of the characters he found success in was as the voice of ‘Mr. Potato Head’ in the ‘Toy Story’ movies.
Rickles also often appeared on numerous talk shows.
Many celebrities took to social media to express themselves after hearing of his passing:
Don Rickles is gone at 90 years young. He was quite literally one of the funniest people to walk the planet. Rickles guested on The Tonight Show hundreds of times including guest hosting it! I would watch him as a kid crack the audience up and I was laughing along with him. When you watched him you felt like you knew him and he was talking to you. I admire the man and his career. I was also lucky enough to have him pinch my cheek once and tell me I was blocking the hallway (before nailing me with a few more zingers) with a giant smile on his face. My condolences to his family, friends & fans. I'm proud to be a comedian and will be dedicating my performance tonight to a man that inspired me and so many others.
Variety reports survivors include Rickles’ wife of 52 years, Barbara; a daughter and a son; and two grandchildren.