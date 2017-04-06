Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dies at 90

Posted 1:50 pm, April 6, 2017, by and

Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, has died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

He was 90 years old.

Rickles was in multiple movies and TV shows, however he mainly performed in nightclubs into his late 80s, according to Variety.

One of the characters he found success in was as the voice of ‘Mr. Potato Head’ in the ‘Toy Story’ movies.

Rickles also often appeared on numerous talk shows.

Many celebrities took to social media to express themselves after hearing of his passing:

Variety reports survivors include Rickles’ wife of 52 years, Barbara; a daughter and a son; and two grandchildren.