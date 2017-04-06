Don Rickles, legendary insult comic, dies at 90

Don Rickles, a comedian and actor known for his abrasive humor, has died Thursday from kidney failure at his Los Angeles home, according to his publicist Paul Shefrin.

He was 90 years old.

Rickles was in multiple movies and TV shows, however he mainly performed in nightclubs into his late 80s, according to Variety.

One of the characters he found success in was as the voice of ‘Mr. Potato Head’ in the ‘Toy Story’ movies.

Rickles also often appeared on numerous talk shows.

Many celebrities took to social media to express themselves after hearing of his passing:

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017

That last voice of old school brutal honest comedy has left us. I'm deeply saddened to learn that @DonRickles has passed. We needed him. — MotherOfPartyGoblins (@iliza) April 6, 2017

Oof. RIP to the funniest. Mr.Warmth. Don Rickles pic.twitter.com/FsZhLdqCvg — Larry Murphy (@LarryMurphyJr) April 6, 2017

oh no, not Don Rickles.

Anyone but Don Rickles.

I know he was 90 but still.

Not Don Rickles — John Lurie (@lurie_john) April 6, 2017

Variety reports survivors include Rickles’ wife of 52 years, Barbara; a daughter and a son; and two grandchildren.