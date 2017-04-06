× Health services company to bring 400 jobs to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A California-based health services company is announcing plans to expand into Oklahoma and create 400 jobs in the state.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and Mobile Medical Examination Inc., or MedXM, CEO Officer Sy Zahedi said Thursday that the jobs will be created in Oklahoma City.

The company provides home health visits for health care management and education and for prevention and early detection of health issues.