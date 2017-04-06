“I just want to tell my story,” Richard Glossip featured in new documentary investigating his case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A documentary about Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip reveals new information that could be enough for Glossip to get another hearing in court.

In 2015, two out of five judges on the Court of Criminal Appeals were willing to consider new evidence in Glossip’s case.

One more judge would get them there.

Glossip has avoided death three times for his conviction in the murder of Barry Van Treese.

“I went through 52 days up there, being in a room that was lit 24/7, you have a camera on you 24/7, you have a guard outside your door 24/7,” Richard Glossip told filmmaker Joe Berlinger from the state penitentiary in McAlester.

Glossip discussed his brush with death in the documentary “Killing Richard Glossip,” in which Berlinger does his own investigation into Glossip’s case.

For the very first time on camera, Justin Sneed talks in the documentary.

Sneed killed Barry Van Treese at the Best Budget Inn in 1997.

Prosecutors said Glossip paid Sneed to do it.

“Somebody brought me into this to save their own life. Justin’s first statement he made to police never included me in any of it. Justin said it was a robbery gone bad from day one,” Glossip says in the documentary.

“It doesn’t have to be some grand conspiracy that goes into this. I think the truth is that Justin Sneed needed money for his meth habit. Mr. Van Treese had money, and everybody knew he had cash,” Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, told Newschannel 4.

A man at the motel testified he heard a woman’s voice in the room with Van Treese the night of the murder.

Police never talked to her.

“Nowhere did Detective Bemo look for anybody else in that room, or Detective Cook, or any police officer. They did nothing,” Knight said.

Glossip’s legal team wants to find that woman to talk to her.

What Knight says they do have are new witnesses, alleging Sneed has admitted to lying about Glossip in order to spare his own life.

There’s no timeline for when executions will resume in Oklahoma, but until then, Glossip will face the court of public opinion.

“I just want to tell my story. I want people to see that what I`ve been saying all along is true,” Glossip said.

The documentary airs on Investigation Discovery April 17-18th at 9/8CST.

Glossip’s third stay of execution led to a grand jury investigation, and then a bi-partisan commission was chosen to look into the death penalty in our state.

NewsChannel 4 has learned the commission’s report will be released later this month.