“It completely caught us off guard,” Man arrested in connection to murder of Edmond business owner

OKLAHOMA CITY - Aaron Ducky Spottedcorn is behind bars for the murder of Beaux McGlothlin.

McGlothlin's coworkers knew something seemed off when the 79-year-old didn't show up for work.

Police found his body inside his Cherry Hill Lane home and ruled it a homicide.

“It was yesterday that an arrest was made regarding stolen property and drugs on a person near Northwest 16th and Penn. Earlier this morning the decision was made that those charges be amended to murder in the first degree,” said Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

Police can't tell NewsChannel 4 why they set their sights on the suspect or exactly how McGlothlin was killed.

However, court records show Spottedcorn had multiple run-ins with the law here in Oklahoma.

They go as far back as 2006. That`s when his former landlord sued him for refusing to leave the property.

Not long after that, breaking and entering.

Also, in 2014, Spottedcorn was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

A year later, in 2015 and 2016, he was charged with drug possession. Now, his recent charge of murder, drugs and stolen property.

“It was unclear exactly what the motive was at the time.”

McGlothlin's coworkers don`t understand who would want to hurt the man known to many as a beloved person.

"And almost everyone knows him, so it completely caught us off guard,” said Stephanie Carel, owner of Silver Leaf Gems and president of the Downtown Edmond Business Association.

We spoke to Spottedcorn's last employer, Duck 'n' Dive Pool where he worked on pools.

He was fired there two years ago for failing to show up for work.

One day he showed up to the owner's mother`s home, where she let him in and allegedly stole a ring.

We do know the McGlothin home has a pool.

The investigation is still ongoing.