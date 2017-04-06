× Judge could rule Thursday on beheading suspect’s competency

NORMAN, Okla. – A Cleveland County judge could decide as early as Thursday afternoon whether a man charged with beheading a coworker is mentally competent.

Alton Nolen once again decided not to attend his mental competency hearing.

It’s the third consecutive day he has skipped out on the proceedings since an outburst Monday.

Judge Lori Walkley asked a different judge to speak with Nolen Thursday morning in an attempt to bring him to the courtroom but he was “equally unresponsive,” she said.

Nolen’s lawyers contend the plaintiff was not present because of his mental state, not by choice.

Testimony continued Thursday with two medical professionals who concluded Nolen was competent.

Another doctor from the state mental hospital found #AltonNolen to be rational, competent, and cooperative. @kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) April 6, 2017

Dr. Shawn Roberson told the court about his meetings with Nolen, in which he largely refused to cooperate.

But, Roberson said Nolen clearly understood the roles of the people in the courtroom and could explain the plea options in his own words.

Roberson also pointed out the 32-year-old suspect had never previously been diagnosed with a mental illness.

In his past court appearances, competency was never an issue, Roberson said.

Nolen’s attorneys argued people often “slip through the cracks” when it comes to diagnosing mental health.

They questioned Roberson’s bias as a hired witness, pointing out he spent more time speaking with members of the prosecution than evaluating Nolen.

After hearing from one more witness, Walkley will decide whether Nolen is competent.

If he is found competent, the case will move to a sentencing phase.

If not, Nolen will be sent to the state mental health facility in Vinita.