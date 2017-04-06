Local authorities conducting DUI checkpoint in honor of three crash victims

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local authorities are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County Thursday in honor of three crash victims who were killed by a drunk driver two years ago.

Jason Fields, Shannon West and their 22-month-old daughter Ruby lost their lives after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver in northwest Oklahoma City on April 6, 2015.

In an effort to curb impaired driving on Oklahoma roadways, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County Thursday, April 6, the two-year anniversary of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of Fields, West and Ruby.

Officials say this is part of a statewide effort to curb drunk driving.

The checkpoint is planned to begin April 6 at 10:00 pm. The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office will also be conduction saturation patrols in Canadian County.

The alleged drunk driver accused in Fields, West and Ruby’s death is Demetrius Price.

Last year, Price entered a blind plea, putting himself at the mercy of the court.

He received three life sentences for the three counts of manslaughter.

His lawyer has since filed an appeal.