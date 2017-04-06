Local neighborhoods in path of Memorial Marathon gearing up for the race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just a few weeks away!

And what would the race be without those cheering on the runners along the way through local neighborhoods?

"The runners are really glad to see us when they came out because we are one of the first groups that they see," said John Mile of the Jefferson Park neighborhood. "It`s great to see them coming down the street and they have a lot of enthusiasm."

Those cheering on participators make it fun for the runners.

"We are the first. We cheer for people. We have people shout out 'Thank you.' And it`s only between 4 to 5 miles into the race. So everybody is in good shape. Everybody is feeling good," said Justice Noma Gurich of Jefferson Park. " Last year we had two sets of Mickey Mouse hands. It was a huge hit. We danced with people. We hugged people. It was really fun."

Those in the Gorilla Hill neighborhood say they're excited to cheer on those running up the hill.

"Gorilla Hill are a bunch of passionate people that care about the city and cheer people coming up the hill and to be part of the experience. It`s huge. People have been training for months," said Jake Politte.

"When they say 'Thank you' it touches our heart. We started from that point and to where we are now. And everyone is strong, the community. It`s just awesome," said Evelyn Taylor who is with the Edgemere Heights neighborhood.

Neighborhoods we talked to like Jefferson Park, Gorilla Hill, "The Banana," Heritage Hills, and Edgemere are all excited to once again cheer on the runners.

"To complete a marathon, any part of a marathon, it takes a lot of perseverance and I think that`s just the message of Oklahoma City after the bombing from 1995 forward is that we are going to survive," said Justice Gurich.

The marathon is Sunday, April 30.