Man arrested in connection to murder of beloved member of downtown Edmond business community

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a beloved member of the downtown Edmond business community.

Oklahoma City police were called just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to his home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane in the Greens housing addition.

Beaux McGlothlin, 79, had worked at the upscale men’s clothing store McCall’s in downtown Edmond for 24 years.

The owner of McCall’s, Steve Gibson, said he became concerned when McGlothlin didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning.

“And, so, when he wasn’t here, it was very odd,” Gibson said.

Gibson said McGlothlin was always at work at least half an hour before he got there.

“He’s been down to get a cup of coffee or his drink as he called it and would be reading the paper when I walked through the door. And, he wasn’t here,” Gibson said.

Gibson was alone at the store and couldn’t leave to check on his employee.

It was mid-afternoon before he found someone to do so.

“She was down there, and a neighbor helped her and they decided to call the police immediately,” Gibson said.

When police arrived, they found McGlothlin dead inside his house, although they’re not releasing exactly how he was killed.

“I cannot go into those injuries or discuss what the nature of them were. But, we certainly were able to determine very quickly that he was a victim of homicide,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“He didn’t have an enemy as far as I knew, and I’ve been working with him for 24 years,” Gibson said. “He was always a helping hand and a glad hand, and he liked everybody and everybody like him.”

On Thursday, police announced they arrested a man in connection to McGlothlin's murder.

Aaron Spottedcorn was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

At this time, no motive has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.