Oklahoma City man arrested for child abuse after baby found unresponsive

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse after a baby was found unresponsive.

Around 3:30 a.m. on April 1, police were called to check the welfare at an apartment in the 14300 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

When police arrived, EMSA and fire crews were already on scene, giving an unresponsive baby CPR.

The 1-year-old baby was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say the child’s uncle, 21-year-old Isaiah Cosby was arrested for child abuse.

No other information has been provided on the case at this time.