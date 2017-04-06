Oklahoma City police locate vehicle believed to be involved in brutal Guthrie murder

Warning: This video contains graphic images that may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Oklahoma City police say they have located a vehicle that they believe may have been involved in a brutal murder.

On Wednesday, authorities in Guthrie began investigating the murder of 24-year-old Joseph Angelo.

Angelo was shot approximately 36 times in the face and torso around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Oak Street in Guthrie.

Investigators marked each bullet hole marked with a white evidence tag. Police say Joseph Angelo was shot at least 36 times.

“The amount of times that the person was shot was very strange. There were two different calibers of shell casings that were located on scene. ...that is odd. That means there's at least two weapons and at least two shooters,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department.

Investigators worked into the morning looking for answers.

Witnesses told police they saw three people running from the home shortly after the shooting took place.

Thursday afternoon, police conducted a traffic stop near 122nd and May.

Authorities believe the vehicle may possibly be connected to Angelo's death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to process the vehicle.

Officials say no one has been arrested at this time.