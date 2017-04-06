Oklahoma man facing rape, child pornography charges reportedly told teen victim “age is just a number”

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A man from Tulsa is facing charges of rape and child pornography after the allegations came from a Broken Arrow investigation.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 23, Felix McDaniel, 22, first started talking to the 14-year-old victim on a social media app.

Officials say McDaniel told investigators their conversation started out friendly and quickly became flirtatious.

The victim told McDaniel she was only 14-years-old.

That’s when McDaniel’s told her “age is just a number and it didn’t matter.”

He began sending the victim nude photos and convinced her to send photos in return.

McDaniel also convinced her to meet up with him and coerced the victim into having sexual relations twice.

One of the those times was reportedly while he was supposed to be giving her a ride to church.

Officials say when they first reached out to McDaniel, he said he knew why they were trying to contact him.

McDaniel posted bond early Wednesday morning.

He faces second-degree rape and possessing child pornography charges.

He is due back in court on April 11.