Oklahoma Sen. Lankford to hold Facebook Live conversation, meetings with constituents

OKLAHOMA CITY – Weeks after a conversation with constituents, a U.S. senator announced that he would hold another Facebook Live conversation.

Sen. James Lankford announced that he will hold a Facebook Live conversation on Thursday, April 6 on his Facebook page. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., but may change due to the Senate’s schedule.

On Thursday, Lankford also announced that he would be holding several in-person meetings with constituents across Oklahoma in the coming days.

The first is set for Monday, April 10 at Kamps 1910 Cafe, located at 10 N.E. 10th St. in Oklahoma City. That meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The second is set for Wednesday, April 12 at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, located at 610 Lakeshore Dr. in Eufaula. It will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The third will be on Thursday, April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Aspen Coffee in Fountain Square, located at 1323 S. Wester in Stillwater.

Residents in northern Oklahoma will be able to meet with Sen. Lankford on Tuesday, April 18 from 6 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. at Toast, located at 201 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow.

Another meeting will be held Thursday, April 20 from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Arvest Bank Event Center, located at 4225 S.E. Adams Rd. in Bartlesville.

A ‘Java with James’ session will be held on Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Midwest Grocery & Deli, located at 601 W. Eufaula St. in Norman.

His final meeting will be on Friday, April 21 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Boomarang Diner, located at 1400 N. Mustang Rd. in Mustang.