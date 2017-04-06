× Police shoot one dog, hit another with car after deadly dog attack in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was killed after she was reportedly attacked by two dogs in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police told KFOR two pit bulls attacked a woman while she was walking her dog in the 8100 block of Willow Creek Blvd, near N.W. 122nd and Council, just before 2 p.m.

⚠️ OKCPD & @OKCFD are working a vicious animal attack involving two pit bulls near 8500 Willow Creek Blvd. (1 of 3) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 6, 2017

Police officers were called to the scene where they were forced to shoot one of the dogs. An officer struck the other dog with their vehicle.

Authorities said one of the dogs that was shot is dead; the other dog was taken to the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to be treated.

The woman and her dog were both killed in the attack, officials said.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

.@OKCFD Tragically a female victim was killed in the attack. Police were forced to shoot the animals on-scene. (2 of 3) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 6, 2017

Police are still investigating.

KFOR crews are working to gather information on this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.