Police: Women arrested after being locked inside pawn shop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two women were taken into custody after getting into a strange situation at an Oklahoma City pawn shop.

On April 4, officers were called to the Cash America Pawn after an assistant store manager told dispatchers that two women had been locked inside the store following a larceny.

According to the arrest affidavit, the assistant manager told dispatchers that she had previous run-ins with the women, saying, “They are back in the pawn shop doing it again.”

She told police that two women, identified as 30-year-old Christina Thoulion and 27-year-old Shamika Shelton, walked into the Cash America Pawn shop and asked to see the tablets. The assistant manager said it was something the pair had done in the past.

The affidavit claims that Thoulion and Shelton began filling out paperwork to pawn an Amazon Kindle. However, the affidavit says the Kindle “was previously stolen from [Cash America Pawn] by [Thoulion] and [Shelton.]”

Thoulion was arrested on complaints of receiving and concealing stolen property, petty larceny and false declaration to pawn broker.

Shelton was arrested on complaints of receiving and concealing stolen property and petty larceny.