Rapper 2 Chainz returning to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rapper 2 Chainz is returning to Oklahoma City.

One of America’s most popular hip hop artists, Grammy Award winning 2 Chainz will be appearing at the first annual FriendzFest April 19 at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater, 3501 N.E. 10th.

“This will be 2 Chainz’ first appearance in Oklahoma City since his adventure with the local police in 2013,” said Shawn Norman, president of XR Entertainment, a co producer of the concert. “He has shown no reservations about returning to the stage here and is very anxious to perform.”

2 Chainz made national news after a nine hour standoff in Oklahoma City with local law enforcement, which resulted in the rapper’s arrest, along with nine others in his entourage.

The rapper’s tour bus was driving along I-40 when police pulled it over for a broken tail light.

Police at the time said that when officers approached the vehicle, they noticed there was evidence of drug usage.

One person stepped off the bus and was taken into custody.

However, 10 others locked themselves on board.

Police eventually towed the bus to the police training center with everyone still locked inside.

Authorities were able to get a search warrant for the vehicle and took 2 Chainz and several others into custody.

2 Chainz later apologized to the community during a video interview on MTV.

“I’m cold turkey on all criminal activities,” 2 Chainz said during that broadcast.

Norman said that none of the controversial issues were raised during negotiations for the concert.

“There had been a rumor that 2 Chainz would never perform in Oklahoma City again,” Norman said, “However, his camp has been totally straightforward and motivated to show his fans here a great time.”

Tickets for FriendzFest, featuring 2 Chainz and JAUZ are available, starting at $45 for general admission, at ticketfly.com or call 1-877-987-6487.