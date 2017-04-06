× Religious organization seeking placement of Sanskrit scripture if Oklahoma bill passes

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s a bill causing a lot of controversy at the Oklahoma Capitol.

In 2015, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the Ten Commandments Monument that was housed at the Oklahoma State Capitol violated the Constitution. That decision led to the monument being removed from the Capitol grounds.

Last year, Oklahoma voters shot down a state question that would have allowed the Ten Commandments to move back to the Oklahoma State Capitol grounds.

State Question 790 would have removed a part of the Oklahoma Constitution that prohibits the use of state resources for religious purposes.

Despite voters rejecting the question, some Oklahoma lawmakers continue to work to bring the monument back to the Capitol.

House Bill 2177 would allow cities, schools and muncipalities to display ‘historical documents, monuments and writings’ in public buildings and on public grounds.

The documents that could be displayed include the Magna Carta, Mayflower Compact, Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, Bill of Rights, Oklahoma Constitution and the Ten Commandments.

The bill, which was authored by Rep. John Bennett and Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, recently passed the House of Representatives.

Although it hasn’t been heard by the Oklahoma Senate, a religious organization says it will seek placement for its monuments if the bill is passed.

The Universal Society of Hinduism says if the bill becomes law, they will work to place monuments with ancient Sanskrit scripture in public places including the Myriad Gardens, calling it a historically significant document.

However, it’s up to each location to approve of the monument.

“I think as a monument for the Botanical Gardens, it doesn’t make sense here because our core mission is a botanical garden so we’re all about plants and gardening and horticultural gardening and education and inspiration,” Executive Director for the Myriad Botanical Gardens Maureen Heffernan said.

The University of Central Oklahoma could be open to monuments like the Ten Commandments and Hindu scripture as well.

“Things should stay as they are right now. Because the devil is also historical so you could put a devil statue here too. It opens up a big old can of worms,” Ivan Gutierrez said.

When it comes to the placement of a monument at municipalities, officials say there is a process.

“Our City Council would consider that so they would have a policy decision and that is how we would determine whether a monument would get into a city facility or park,” Kristy Yager, spokesperson for the City of Oklahoma City, said.

We reached out to the bill’s authors and Universal Society of Hinduism, but haven’t heard back