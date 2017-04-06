× Rep. Cole to host pair of town hall meetings across Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, Okla. – An Oklahoma Congressman announced that he will be holding two town hall meetings across the state later this month.

On April 12, Rep. Tom Cole will host a town hall meeting at 12 p.m. inside the Te Ata Auditorium at USAO in Chickasha. The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma is located at 1727 W. Alabama Ave. in Chickasha.

Several days later, constituents in Ardmore will have a chance to speak with the representative.

On April 18, Rep. Cole will hold a town hall meeting at the Ardmore Convention Center, located at 2401 N. Rockford Rd.

That meeting will be held at 12 p.m.