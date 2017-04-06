Two-part documentary to feature Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip is on death row and prepared to die for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

Glossip is convicted of murder for the 1997 death of motel owner Barry Van Treese, though Glossip wasn’t the actual killer.

The man who bludgeoned Van Treese to death, Justin Sneed, testified that Glossip hired him for the murder.

Glossip has been on death row since 1998.

During that time, he has maintained his innocence.

His life has been spared time after time.

His most recent stay of execution was granted due to the controversy over the lethal injection drugs used by our state.

The Discovery ID documentary, “Killing Richard Glossip,” premiered in Oklahoma City Wednesday night and is scheduled to run on Discovery ID later this month.

“It’s vitally important to Rich Glossip that his story be told." Killing Richard Glossip Premieres April 17 9/8c https://t.co/rsNGJwsXlc pic.twitter.com/AM2fehJlKK — DiscoveryID (@DiscoveryID) March 24, 2017

“It’s vitally important to Rich Glossip that his story be told. That no matter what happens to him, people know that he did not have anything to do with the murder of Barry Van Treese. And we know that there are people out there who know what really happened at the Best Budget Inn on January 7, 1997. People who saw or heard something, or talked with someone who saw or heard something. We hope that this show helps them to remember, and then come forward, to help save an innocent man from a wrongful death,” Glossip’s attorney Don Knight told the City Sentinel.

The documentary includes interviews with Glossip, Sneed, investigators, attorneys and jurors from Glossip’s trial.

Glossip’s attorney told KFOR that he hopes someone will come forward with new information about the case that will set his client free.

“We really believe there are people who know what happened at the Best Budget Inn. There was a man who was staying at the Best Budget in who reported the night that this happened that there was a woman’s voice that he heard in the room. We are fairly certain that there was a woman in that room, and so we’re looking for people to come forward,” Knight said.

The two-part series is set to air April 17th and 18th on Discovery ID.