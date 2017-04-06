United States launches military strike at Syrian airfield

NBC News reports the United States has launched a missile strike on a Syrian military airfield.

It is believed that is where the gas attack in Syria originated from.

BREAKING: The U.S. has launched a missile strike on a Syrian military airfield where the gas attack is believed to have originated — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2017

The death toll from the gas attack on Tuesday has killed at least 100 people so far.

According to NBC News, President Trump ordered dozens of cruise missiles to be launched Thursday night.

The missiles were meant for a single target – Ash Sha’irat in Homs province- in western Syria.