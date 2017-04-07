4 the weekend: Enjoy the beautiful weather with car shows, chalk festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend, which means it’ll be the perfect time to get outdoors.

This weekend, the Redbud Classic is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an event for everyone. Visitors can participate in a baby stroller derby, a 10k race or a 50 mile bike tour. Online registration is open.

This year’s event will benefit “Oklahoma Cleats for Kids,” a non-profit organization that distributes sports equipment and clothing to children in need.

The Southwest Street Rod Nationals are going on all weekend at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Visitors can enjoy auto exhibits, shows and a parade.

Your kids will also love the free ‘Covered in Color’ chalk festival in Midwest City on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charles Johnson Central park, there will be sidewalk chalk competitions, food trucks, art vendors and live entertainment.

You can watch Discover Oklahoma on Saturday on NewsChannel 4 at 6:30 p.m.