Affidavit reveals new details in case of teen accused of murdering stepmother

EDMOND, Okla. – Court documents provide new information related to the murder of an Edmond woman.

Police were called to a home in the 500-block of Park Place, just south of the University of Central Oklahoma shortly before 9 p.m. on April 4.

The caller told police he found his wife deceased in the garage of his house and believed his son, 17-year-old Joshua Thomas Bryant, was responsible for her death.

Caller: “My son has killed my wife.”

Dispatcher: “He killed your wife? How’d he kill your wife?”

Caller: “I don’t know. I just found her. He had a crazy story and now he has stolen the car. I went looking for her and she’s in the garage. She’s been hit in the head. She’s dead.”

Throughout the call, the victim’s husband is very emotional.

He told the dispatcher that when he got to the garage, he found her lying on the ground with a blanket over her head. When he lifted the blanket to see her, he could tell that she had been hit in the head.

He said he had no idea what sparked the violence, saying he was only gone for about 30 minutes.

When Edmond officers arrived on scene, they found the body of 54-year-old Katherine Bryant in the garage.

On Friday, authorities released the probable cause affidavit that reveals what 17-year-old Joshua Bryant told investigators.

After being taken into custody in Blackwell, Bryant was transported to the Edmond Police Department for an interview.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bryant admitted to hitting his stepmother in the head with a baseball bat, which caused her to lose consciousness.

Court documents state that Bryant sat on the kitchen floor for about five minutes to contemplate “his next actions.” At that point, the affidavit states that Bryant dragged Katherine into the garage before going to the living room for another five minutes to try “to make a decision on what to do next.”

Authorities say Bryant grabbed a .22 caliber rifle from the closet and shot Katherine Bryant in the back of the head.

“The Defendant then fled the scene after conversations with his father, Bradley Bryant, and stated that he was just trying to clear his head,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit does not provide a motive for the murder.

Joshua Bryant is being held on a complaint of first-degree murder.

He is expected to be charged as an adult.