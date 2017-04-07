Personnel at Tinker Air Force Base allowed back on base following reported ‘security concern’

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews were forced to evacuate some workers at Tinker Air Force Base on Friday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, officials responded to a reported chemical spill near the base.

However, authorities with Tinker Air Force Base later said it was a ‘security concern’ near the Gott Gate.

As a result, workers near the gate were evacuated.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 4 everyone was allowed back on base around 11:20 a.m., saying it was ‘false alarm.’

Authorities at the scene say employees at the gate spotted a suspicious looking vehicle, and called the Oklahoma County bomb squad to investigate.

Fortunately, nothing suspicious was found and the base returned back to normal.