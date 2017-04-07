Court documents provide details into murder of beloved Edmond businessman

OKLAHOMA CITY – A probable cause affidavit is providing more details in the murder of a beloved member of the downtown Edmond business community.

Just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to a man’s home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane in the Greens housing addition.

The owner of McCall’s, Steve Gibson, said he became concerned when 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning.

“And, so, when he wasn’t here, it was very odd,” Gibson said.

McGlothlin had worked at the upscale men’s clothing store McCall’s in downtown Edmond for 24 years.

After another employee went to McGlothlin’s home, they called police.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers found McGlothlin dead inside his home and appeared to have been bludgeoned to death.

At the same time, investigators noticed that his Tahoe, cell phone and checkbook were all missing from his home.

The affidavit states that investigators were able to track McGlothlin’s cell phone and caught up to a woman, who said she took the phone and several other items from a Tahoe that was being driven by Aaron Spottedcorn.

When police caught up with Spottedcorn, he reportedly admitted to being in possession of the Tahoe and had “several stained areas on his clothing” that investigators thought may be blood.

While searching through an area where some of the stolen property was stored, the affidavit says that authorities also discovered a plaster statue was covered in what appeared to be blood.

Aaron Spottedcorn was arrested on one complaint of first-degree murder, concealing stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.