Dallas woman gets life term for starving death of her baby

DALLAS, TX. – A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Dallas woman to serve life in prison for the 2014 starving death of her 7-month-old son.

Princess White was sentenced Friday in Dallas.

White on Thursday, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child.

Investigators say the baby, Kary Sharpe, weighed about 7 pounds at death – just a few ounces more than his birth weight.

Prosecutors say White failed to provide adequate nutrition or medical care for the emaciated boy, who was taken to a hospital by a relative.

The baby died on Dec. 2, 2014.

An attorney for White, who was indicted a month after her baby died, said she lacked proper parenting skills.

Child Protective Services took custody of White’s two other children.