“He was extraordinary,” Family members honoring boy critically injured in dirt bike accident

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Quincy Richardson enjoyed being on a dirt bike. For about five years, he and his friends cruised around their Oklahoma City neighborhood, not too far from his home.

“Anything that had to do with racing, RC cars, fishing, outdoors, he's a country boy in the city,” said Dewayne Richardson, Quincy’s father.

Unfortunately, a ride around his neighborhood earlier this week may have been his last.

“I saw a black SUV heading up the hill, probably heading westbound. And I saw Quincy heading eastbound. And the black SUV decided to turn southbound onto this road right here, and I'm assuming he didn't see him and collided into one another,” said Ricardo Rostro, a neighbor.

Rostro saw the accident from his backyard.

“He just turned into him,” Rostro said.

His father said he still has questions about what happened.

“My main thing is I want the truth,” said Richardson.

Although Quincy was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, he suffered serious injuries. In fact, his parents say he is on life support and more than likely will not survive.

Although he was young, he left a mark on his family, friends and even strangers. And his parents just want people to remember that about him.

“He was so, so special,” said Kristi Phillip, Quincy’s mother.

“He was extraordinary, he was amazing. He's one of my best friends,” said Richardson.

The family is having vigil for Quincy on Friday at 8 p.m. at North Ridge Elementary School.

The family also has a GoFundMe page set up for medical expenses.