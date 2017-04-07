× In Oklahoma City dogs mauling death: not first time dogs were an issue

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family of a woman mauled by two dogs on the city’s far northwest side Thursday afternoon say she was a loving grandmother and great grandmother who loved being a visible presence in her neighborhood.

Police say Cecille Short, 82, was attacked by two large pit-bull type dogs shortly before 2 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they could not get to Short quickly enough. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shot one dog dead; the other was also shot, run over by a police squad car and then captured at the owner’s home the next block over. It is recovering and in custody with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

“The investigation is still in the very early stages,” said Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman Master Sgt. Gary Knight. “It’s simply too early to speculate what’s going to happen from here. The homicide unit is working it because it did involve a death.”

Knight says its too early to say if the owner will face any charges. As of Friday morning, investigators were still waiting to talk with him as he told them he wasn’t home.

“They haven’t had a chance to interview him yet, because he indicated he was out of town,” Knight said.

Homicide detectives are investigating because it involves a death.

“These types of cases are so rare, where a dog mauls somebody to death. It’s an extremely rare event,” he said.