Lt. Governor Todd Lamb files candidacy paperwork for 2018 governor's race

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb has filed paperwork indicating his plan to run for governor in 2018.

A year in which nearly every statewide elected office will be open because of term limits.

Lamb filed a statement of organization on Friday with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and issued a statement in which he said he was “strongly considering” running in 2018.

Oklahoma’s current Gov. Mary Fallin is term limited.

Lamb resigned from Fallin’s cabinet as the state’s Small Business Advocate back in February 2017.

He said he could not support her proposed tax increases, and believed it would “adversely harm Oklahoma’s small businesses and families.”