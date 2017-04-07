Man denied $100,000 jackpot because friend pushed the button

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jan Flato says when he allowed his friend to hit the button on the slot machine for luck, he had no idea that move would cost him $100,000.

Flato says he was with his friend, Marina Navarro, and was playing video poker at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino when he hit it big.

“We hit it- $100,000,” he said.

When it was time to collect the winnings, he received some bad news.

“Upstairs, the eye in the sky says she touched the button, so technically, we have to pay her,” Flato told WSVN.

He says Navarro hit the button for good luck on his $50 bet.

A statement from the casino to WSVN says, “The person who pushes a slot machine button or pulls the arm is the person who wins the jackpot.”

Instead, Navarro ended up walking away with the cash, which led to the end of their friendship.