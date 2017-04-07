Man’s body found on Washita River consistent with suspicious injuries

CUSTER COUNTY – A medical examiner who investigated a man’s body found on the Washita River south of Clinton on Wednesday says the body had suspicious injuries.

The Custer County Sheriff’s office asked for the OSBI to investigate regarding the incident.

The OSBI lab identified the man as Thomas Beebe, 39, through his fingerprints.

Investigators determined Beebe was on probation in North Dakota and then transferred to New Mexico to live with his mother.

The New Mexico Probation Office reported Beebe as an absconder on March 31.

The homicide is still under investigation.