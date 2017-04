PONCA CITY, Okla. – Talk about a big discovery at the E.W. Marland Mansion in Ponca City.

More than 60,000 bees were found inside the Gate House at the mansion.

Dan Buffton, a local bee keeper, assisted in the removal of the bees.

Buffton was able to relocate the bees to a new bee farm.

He estimated that some of the hives could have been at least 30 years old.