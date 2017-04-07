× No Triple Double for Westbrook, No Win for Thunder at Phoenix

The Oklahoma City Thunder struggled from the start and Phoenix dominated from the start in a 120-99 win over the Thunder on Friday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Russell Westbrook fell two assists shy of a triple double, which would have been his 42nd of the year to break Oscar Robertson’s single season NBA record.

Late in the game, Westbrook passed up two wide open 3-point shots, passing the ball in an apparent attempt to get the assists and the record.

Westbrook finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The assists were enough to clinch his averaging a triple double for the season.

The Suns controlled the game, though, shooting 52 percent from the field, led by 37 points from Devin Booker.

The Thunder shot just 37 percent from the field, and had four other players besides Westbrook in double figures.

Enes Kanter had 17 points, Taj Gibson and Steven Adams with 12 apiece, and Doug McDermott with 11.

Phoenix led by as many as 28 points in the first half, and by 23 at halftime.

The Suns ended a 13-game losing streak with the win.

The Thunder fell to 45-34 on the season.

OKC continues their four-game road trip when they visit Denver Sunday at 4:00 pm.