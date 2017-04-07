Officials: 30 vehicles from Michigan bringing hay, supplies to wildfire victims across Oklahoma

GATE, Okla. – Although wildfires are no longer threatening homes and farms in northern and western Oklahoma, residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the flames.

The fires started on Monday, March 6 in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties and burned rapidly through rural areas.

Officials say more than 700,000 acres burned in the so-called NW Oklahoma Fire Complex.

Following the fires, ranchers were forced to face the devastation that was left behind.

Thousands of acres of land were charred and their livestock and livelihoods were at stake.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry announced that it is expecting a convoy of more than 30 vehicles from Michigan delivering hay and supplies to the victims of the wildfires.

The convoy will arrive in Gate, Oklahoma Friday afternoon before the vehicles are split up and sent to various locations.

Last month, several trucks were seen bringing hay to areas affected by the fires.