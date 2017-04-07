Oklahoma City school placed on lockdown amid search for shooting suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY -An Oklahoma City high school was put on lockdown Friday afternoon after authorities began searching for a suspect.
Around 1 p.m. on Friday, officials say Harding Fine Arts Academy was placed on lockdown near N.W. 34th and Shartel.
Law enforcement officials say they are searching the area for a suspect involved in a shooting.
Citizens are encouraged to avoid the area. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
35.467560 -97.516428