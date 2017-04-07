× Oklahoma Governor Fallin signs bill allowing young veterans to carry guns

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans as young as 18 who have served in the military would be able to receive a handgun license under a bill signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin.

The “Handgun Carry Military Exemption Act” is one of 11 bills signed by Fallin on Thursday. It modifies existing law that requires individuals to be at least 21 years old to obtain a license to carry a handgun.

Among other measures she signed into law are three bills that make supplemental appropriations to the Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System and the state’s court system. DHS received $34 million, while OIDS got $710,000 to help those agencies finish out the fiscal year that ends June 30. The courts were authorized to take money from an internal revolving fund.