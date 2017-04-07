Oklahoma teenager gets 35 years in “shockingly cruel” shooting of ex-UFC fighter

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa juvenile has been sentenced as an adult to prison after he entered blind guilty pleas to what a judge called the “shockingly cruel” shootings of a former UFC fighter and his son.

The Tulsa World reports 17-year-old Harold Thompson received 35 years in prison Thursday for assault and battery with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

Police allege Mikey Burnett and his son, Freddie, were severely wounded in a parking lot in February 2016 by Thompson, who attempted to steal Burnett’s wallet.

Thompson’s attorney requested that his client be able to have a realistic opportunity for release because it was a single violent incident. But prosecutors requested a lengthy sentence, saying the case involved “completely innocent victims” who were shot “for essentially no reason.”