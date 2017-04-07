OSU’s Jeffrey Carroll Says He’s Coming Back for Senior Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State guard/forward Jeffrey Carroll announced on Friday he's returning to OSU for his senior season.

Carroll announced a couple of weeks ago he would test the NBA waters and get feedback on his chances in the NBA Draft.

Carroll released a statement saying he's decided to return to college.

"Two weeks ago I decided to take another step toward my childhood dream and test the waters of the NBA Draft. To say the least, I was overwhelmed by the support of the Oklahoma State family that day. It's been two weeks of soul-searching on my part, and through it all I kept coming back to one conclusion – we have unfinished business in Stillwater. Me and my brothers in that locker room have lofty goals and I want to be there to help lead us to those goals. I'm excited to announce that I will be returning for my senior season and I can't wait to get Gallagher-Iba Arena rocking again."

Carroll was second team All-Big 12 this season and first team all-district by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Carroll was just the fourth player in Big 12 history to rank in the top ten in the league in scoring, rebounding and 3-point percentage.