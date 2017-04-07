× OU quarterback Baker Mayfield pleads not guilty in public intoxication case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A University of Oklahoma quarterback has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an incident in Arkansas earlier this year.

On Feb. 25, OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest from police in Arkansas.

According to the Fayetteville District Court report, Mayfield stated he was trying to break up an altercation, and a police officer asked him to stay so he could take a statement for his report.

Mayfield reportedly was yelling profanities, and the officer reported that Mayfield was intoxicated, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol.

Officers say when they asked him to stop cursing, he attempted to run away. He was tackled and taken into custody.

Mayfield apologized for his actions, but the case against him has not been resolved.

On Friday, Mayfield’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in a Fayetteville courtroom, according to the Tulsa World.

At this point, his next court date has not been determined.