× Police investigating shooting after gunshot victim located at local restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found a local Sonic.

Around 6 a.m., police were called to a welfare check near a Whole Foods after someone reported a gunshot victim.

However, when officers arrived on scene, they found a car with blood stains, but no victim.

A short time later, officials say a gunshot victim was picked up at a local Sonic by EMSA.

No word on the victim’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.