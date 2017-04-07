Police investigating shooting after gunshot victim located at local restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found a local Sonic.
Around 6 a.m., police were called to a welfare check near a Whole Foods after someone reported a gunshot victim.
However, when officers arrived on scene, they found a car with blood stains, but no victim.
A short time later, officials say a gunshot victim was picked up at a local Sonic by EMSA.
No word on the victim’s condition at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.