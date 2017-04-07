“She was wonderful,” Neighbors remember woman attacked, killed by dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Anyone who knew Cecille Short, can't say a bad thing about her.

"She was loving and such a good good Christian," said Betty Wilmoth. "The kind of personality she had was like, last Christmas she made pumpkin bread and she put it in everybody, all her friend's mailbox for Christmas. She did things like that."

Short was a volunteer, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and caretaker of a little dog named Taylor.

"She loved her little dog," Wilmoth said.

Tragically, the 82-year-old and her beloved dog were killed on one of their routine walks they took everyday through their neighborhood.

People who live in the area claim two pitbull mixes attacked them.

"It's just something that should have never happened. It could have been prevented," Wilmoth said.

Residents say the dogs have escaped from their fenced-in home before.

NewsChannel 4 reached out to the owners several times but no one answered.

One man was caught leaving a home but did not want to talk.

The district attorney has not received the case from police yet to determine if charges will be filed against the dog's owners.

According to District Attorney David Prater, if charges are filed, they would likely be for second-degree manslaughter.

But people in the neighborhood say it will take a long time to get over what happened to their vivacious neighbor.

"Everybody needs to put their arms around this wonderful lady's family. She was wonderful. Truly wonderful, and that's all I can say or I'm going to start crying," said Wilmoth.

Cecille's church told NewsChannel 4:

"Cele’ was a pillar in our church family. A cheerful and upbeat prayer warrior, we were blessed to have Cele serve Christ and His church in so many vitally important ways. From volunteering weekly in the office, to running grief support groups, Cele served so many and with great devotion. Last Sunday, she taught a Sunday School class on dealing with grief. We all should have been present to hear her words of wisdom and experience as we now face the grief of continuing in ministry without her. We are greatly comforted by the peace that Christ brings and that he brought that peace to Cele! As evidence of that reality, consider these words she wrote in her Bible: 'If God does not grant what I desire, then I can still go on because I know He will never abandon me and in His love I have all the strength I need to handle whatever comes.' She needed that strength yesterday, and we are comforted that she had it! We need that strength now, and we will trust Christ for it! Our hearts our broken to lose such a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. But we are grateful that she is in the care of her loving Heavenly Father!” -Rev. Daniel Mobley of Resurrection Free Methodist Church.

Cecille's daughters were at the funeral home Friday.

It is not yet known when she will be laid to rest.