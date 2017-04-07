“They were very organized about it,” Standoff in Oklahoma City locks down school, neighborhood concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A standoff locked down a neighborhood, including an high school near northwest 34th and Shartel Friday afternoon.

Police tell NewsChannel 4, the person they were looking for, was never even there.

In the meantime, for people in the neighborhood, time stood still.

"I live catty-corner behind this house over here off Shartel, it was quiet a gun battle going on there. A shootout of some sort," said Floyd Shaw who lives in the area.

First, shots fired early this morning, then an abandoned car found hours later.

Police say a man was shot and somehow drove to a location near Whole Foods before hopping out of the car and turning up at a Sonic down the street.

Officials were then led to the neighborhood.

"When officers from the gang unit came to this location to investigate, they did take three people into custody," said Capt. Paco Balderrama with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Believing a fourth person was in the house, and possibly armed, the tactical team came in and gave commands for the man to come out.

"What we`re going to do is use time on our side. It's the best resource we have right now just to be able to wait it out, try to make contact with the people inside," Balderrama said.

The alleged-standoff sent Harding Charter Schools into lockdown leaving parents anxiously waiting outside.

"Wow! Who are we looking for? Are we looking for somebody dangerous or what?" said one parent.

And from inside, students were told to stay put but were later allowed to leave around 3:00 p.m.

"They were very organized about it. They had walkie talkies and everything. Calling students' names, letting them know when their rides were here," said student Zion Shaw.

After several hours, the tactical team cleared the area and one man could be seen being put in a police car.

But a police sergeant later told NewsChannel 4, inaccurate witness information lead them to believe a fourth man was inside.

Turns out, he wasn't.

It's still unclear if they're looking for a fourth person in this incident and no names are being released at this time.