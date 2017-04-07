Winds return Friday with breezy, mild temps

The winds return today.

This afternoon will be breezy and mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Our warming trend peaks this weekend with highs in the 80s with strong south winds.

Isolated storms will develop along the dryline Sunday, mainly in central and northern Oklahoma.

The storms could be severe with the main threats of large hail and damaging winds.

We’re back to calm and nice weather next week with highs in the 70s and plentiful sunshine.

We could see a decent amount of rain with a system late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for updates!