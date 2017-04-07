Woman mauled by dogs identified as 82-year-old Oklahoma City resident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman who was mauled by dogs has been identified as an 82-year-old Oklahoma City resident.

It was a tragic and heartbreaking scene in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Cecille Short, 82, and her dog were killed when they were mauled by a pit bull and another large dog just before 2 p.m.

Officials told NewsChannel 4, when they first got to the scene, they could not get to the woman fast enough.

“They were not able to get to her at first because of the dogs. They had to shoot one of the dogs, and the second dog was actually hit by a police car,” said MSgt. Gary Knight. "It was still alive. It was transported to animal welfare to be treated."

Short was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are also trying to figure out if the dogs had owners.

Police say Short lived in the 11600 block of Windmill Rd., which was very close to where the attack occurred.

She was out walking her dog at the time of the attack.