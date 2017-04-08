Check out the NewsChannel 4 band, live bands playing at Metro Music Fest

OKLAHOMA CITY – The NewsChannel 4 band along with many other artists will be performing at the annual ACM@UCO Metro Music Fest on Saturday.

From noon until midnight you can check out more than 70 live bands at different stages in Bricktown.

The best part? It’s free!

The NewsChannel 4 band will be performing at 6:30 p.m. at the Tapwerks Stage.

Come out and support your local artists!

Below are videos from previous years.

Today’s the day, OKC! Don’t miss out on over 70 live bands on nine stages throughout Bricktown. Start your day at … https://t.co/W2biobsP2y pic.twitter.com/FqrEHiTj9W — ACM@UCO (@acmuco) April 8, 2017

