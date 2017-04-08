Community gathers to remember woman killed by dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Friends, family and neighbors gathered to remember 82-year-old Cecille Short.

Short died after she was attacked by two dogs on April 6.

On Saturday, around 100 people gathered near her home to remember the person she was.

"We feel like it's setting an example," said her daughter Melinda Clonts. "We keep saying that over and over. She's leaving a legacy of caring for the community."

Her family says Short would get up at 4:30 every morning to pray for her neighbors. She was active in her church and her granddaughters said she had a nickname.

"She would hate for you to call her my grandmother," said her granddaughter Lauren Carlile. "On Tuesday, I called her my grandmother and she said 'don't call me that. That's too formal. I'm your Grammy.'"

Short's daughter Lisa Carlile says it's her mother's faith that will last forever.

"She focused on it," said Carlile. "She believed she knew her faith, you know? And she loved people. She knew God could take care of it and that's who she turned to."

Short's granddaughter, Alexis Clonts, says her grandmother always had a message.

"Habitual love," said Clonts. "She would always say love out of habit. Don't just love because you feel it's necessary. Love because you have to because you live off of that."