Enjoy the beautiful weather Saturday! Storms move into Oklahoma on Sunday

It’s a very nice Saturday in the forecast!

Highs today should range from the upper 70s to mid and even upper 80s out west.

South winds, 15-30 mph, will be the only issue out and about on your Saturday. Hold on to that steering wheel!

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies, south winds and lows mainly upper 50s to mid 60s.

Our next storm system is coming in on Sunday.

This is not a major storm system but expect isolated to scattered t’storms developing late Sunday afternoon and evening.

There’s a Slight Risk for severe t’storms on Sunday with the main threats large hail and damaging winds.

However, with the warm temps, higher humidity and wind shear, we can’t rule out isolated tornadoes with the most severe t’storms if they form Sunday evening.

Most of Sunday is dry so don’t cancel any plans, just keep an eye to the sky and stay connected to the weather!

A cold front moves across the area Sunday night with a chance for more t’storms and then clearing and slightly cooler weather first part of next week.