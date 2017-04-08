LIVE VIDEO: April the giraffe’s baby is “kicking, but not coming out!”

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Zoo officials say April the giraffe continues to have a great appetite and good nature.

“She is still showing all the signs that she is almost ready,” said Dr. Tim.

They say her udders are full, wax caps have reappeared, and she is very much “herself.”

“She is big, full of milk, the baby is kicking, just not coming out!” zoo officials said on their Facebook page.

The park is not sure when April will give birth.

Animal Adventure Park says giraffes spend almost their entire day, any where from 16-20 hours a day, eating!

When they are not eating new food, they are chewing their cud.

Click here if you’d like more information on texts alert or on April.