Mibo Fresh Food recalls turkey salad products due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

Mibo Fresh Food, a Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 3,434 pounds of ready-to-eat-salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The product contains wheat, a known allergen, and it is not declared on the product label.

The Baby Greens with Turkey and Mango Salad items were produced on various dates from March 28, 2017, April 6, 2017 and have “best-by” dates from April 7, 2017 – April 16, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

2 7.2-oz tray packages containing “Mibo Fresh Baby Greens with Turkey and Mango Salad with Sweet Onion Dijon Dressing.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-27399” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to Costco retail locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact an healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not consume them and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

