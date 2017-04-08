× Official: $8k away from destroying Oklahoma house where 5 were killed

BROKEN ARROW, Okla.- A city councilman says a plan to raise enough money to tear down a Tulsa-area home where five family members were murdered, is roughly $8,000 short of the goal.

Broken Arrow councilor Mike Lester told the Tulsa World Friday that he’s hopeful the $50,000 goal can be reached this weekend.

If the goal is met, officials will demolish the house to make way for a memorial garden.

Just last month, the home was heavily damaged by a fire.

Back in 2015, police say brothers Robert Bever and Michael Bever fatally stabbed their parents, two brothers and a sister as part of a gruesome plot to carry out further mass killings across the country.

A 13-year-old sister, who was stabbed but survived, told police that her eldest brothers had attacked her family.

Their 2-year-old sister was found unharmed inside the home.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

Michael Bever has pleaded not guilty and goes to trial in June.