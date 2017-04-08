Suspect’s move during chase causes crashes in metro neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A high speed chase, sirens, and crashes are the last things people expected to hear in their neighborhood overnight.

"I ran to my mom because I thought like, a shooting was going to go, like he had a gun," said 14-year-old Paola Ortega. "We wanted to go outside but the cops said not to go outside because they still haven`t got him."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it all started with a traffic stop on I-40.

The male suspect took off and headed south on I-44 and got off on southwest 44th, sometimes reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

But when he made a sharp turn onto Woodward, it caused an OHP unit and police car to crash into each other.

"Me and my cousin were just working on his truck in the garage. And we just heard a loud bang right there at 44th and Woodward and we hear police sirens and a car speeding basically and I was like `let`s go check it out,'" said Bobby Martinez, who was just yards away from the accident.

But then chaos came too close for Bobby as a state trooper came crashing into his driveway.

"He hit right here and just continued on. Wow!" he said.

Two cars on his driveway were hit, including his mother's SUV, along with a stop sign.

Law enforcement says the suspect wasn't traveling alone.

"He had two minor children in the car and a female in the car," said an OHP Trooper.

They say the suspect may have ran because he had an expired tag, no insurance, or license.

Now, he's behind bars with a long list of charges: aggravated eluding, operating without insurance, operating without a driver`s license, and child endangerment.